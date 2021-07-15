Episcopal church to host bazaar to raise funds for youth campers

Christmas is coming back this July with the fourth biennial Christmas in July Bazaar at St. Francis Episcopal Church on Saturday.
The bazaar will have a host of Christmas decorations brought in by various community members who have decided someone else might get better use out of them than they did. However, the bazaar won’t only have Christmas-themed items; it will be a flea market of many other household goods and bakery treats as well.
“We have good cooks in the Episcopal Church,” Barb Manasek, president of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) and a co-organizer of the sale, said. “So, we’ll have lots of baking — cookies and cakes and things like that.”
The ECW has been hosting the large rummage sale every other year for the past eight or so years to help raise money for the church’s youth to go to Bible camp.
The week-long camp on the other side of the state is for fourth through 12th graders, and is a place for youth to meet other Episcopalians from across Nebraska. St. Francis will be sending seven campers this year.
“It’s vital, especially when we’re way out here in the west and to have them be able to go back east and meet other Episcopalians,” Manasek said. “We’re so far apart here. They don’t get together with the other churches very often.”
Collette Suhr, another ECW member, said, “Plus at camp, you learn the liturgy that we have a little differently. It’s presented to them more at their level — at a fun level.”
The camp isn’t free and costs about $275 a person, which is why the group of women raises money to help all church youth attend if they want to.
“Paying their way, it makes sure all kids that want to go can go,” one said. “We want to make it affordable for everyone.”
The bazaar is the biggest fundraiser the group of women put on, and it often fills the entire church lobby area. Items that will be available include Christmas décor, pictures, books, dishware, toys and other household items.
The Christmas in July Bazaar will be on Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, located at First Avenue and 20th Street in Scottsbluff.
The sale is one day only, and all items that are not sold will then be donated to Potter’s Wheel Ministries.