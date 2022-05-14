Cinco de Mayo window decorating contest winners named

The City of Scottsbluff had an excellent turnout for the Cinco de Mayo Window Decorating Contest. There was a total of 10 businesses that participated. The businesses were G&T Reicherts Fine Jewelry, West Nebraska Arts Center, Diamond Vogel Paint, Studio B, Flyover Brewery, Compliments, Tossed and Found, Pineapple Express, Electric Avenue, and Bluffs Vision Care 20/20 Eyeware.

The Window Decorating Contest was judged on Tuesday, May 3 on a scale of 1-10 in three different categories: use of color, use of theme, and the best story told. Judges were Martin Vargas, Rod Clause, Debby Wagner, and Sharaya Toof. Prizes were ribbons created by Flowers on Broadway and gift cards donated by the Midwest Theatre.

The first place winner is West Nebraska Arts Center artists Michele Denton, and Mary Hunt created the display. The Arts Center had a tie-in of the theme throughout the entire building with a cohesive story. Beautiful window images, giant props, advertising for Jarritos de Burro Painting (an activity for Cinco de Mayo), and colorful flags.

The Second-place Winner is Pineapple Express; a window painted by Candy Encinia. The story in their window describes on one side the mourning of the Mexican army’s Battle of Puebla and on the other side the celebration of military victory in 1862 over the French forces of Napoleon III in a beautiful display.

The Third-Place Winner is Diamond Vogel Paint; a window decorated by Greg Elliott. The story in their window had a great tie-in of theme and color while also incorporating and creatively advertising their business.