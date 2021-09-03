Code Club will meet once a week at the Alliance Public Library. Grades K-3rd will meet on Mondays with Cynthia from 4 to 5 p.m., and grades 4-12th will meet on Wednesdays with Tiffany from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is free and Chrome books are provided.

Grades K-3rd will get their first taste of coding using curriculum developed by Code.org®, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science. Grades 4-12th will learn basic coding principles with Minecraft Education Edition, a guided version of the popular videogame. Both coding platforms were developed using CSTA and/or ISTE standards, the national educational standards developed for computer science and computational thinking. The concepts each week will build upon the previous week’s lesson. Coders will get the most out of Code Club with regular attendance. Additional details and programming information can be found online at https://libraries.ne.gov/alliance/ or by visiting its Facebook page.