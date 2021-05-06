commissioners stegall road PAGE 3 TOP

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY
Commissioners propose adding two miles of construction to Stegall Road project
By MAUNETTE LOEKS
Star-Herald
Scotts Bluff County officials plan for construction on five miles of Stegall Road to be complete by middle of next week, according to discussion at Monday’s commissioners meeting. Up in the air on Monday was whether or not two additional miles of construction would be done as commissioners looked for creative solutions to avoid bidding the project.
“We’re looking to the middle to the end of next week to have the first original five miles completed,” Linda Grummert, road supervisor, said as she gave Scotts Bluff County commissioners an update on the road project during its meeting Monday.
Construction on a five-mile stretch of the 12-mile Stegall Road between Highway 92 and Highway 88 began in mid-April. Discussions in commissioner’s meetings prior to the project became heated as the initial engineers on the project questioned commissioners changes to the project after it was bid.
Construction on the southbound lanes of the project were expected to be completed this week. Work on the northbound lanes is expected to started the later part of the week and be done next week.
From discussion amongst the commissioners, at least some of the commissioners had visited the job site at different points during construction.
Commissioners made reference to conversations at the job site with Scotts Bluff County personnel, engineers and Simons Constructions crews.
Commissioner Russ Reisig referred to a site visit on Wednesday, the week prior to the commissioners’ meeting, when Grummert said that construction crews installed the FiberMat layer of the project.
“Everything looked good,” he said. “It bonded good. It looked like what we needed.”
Commissioner Ken Meyer also referred to having visited the job site and commissioner Mark Reichert asked some questions about asphalt layers of the project, and also commented on it.
“What they did so far looks really good, I mean, really good,” Reichert said.
The commissioners visits lead to some discussion about concerns about the conditions of two miles of roadway adjacent to the section under construction. Reisig said that there was so much handwork that adequately patching the roadway would be difficult. The suggestion has been to put skim coat or leveling course materials on that next two miles of the roadway to even out and improve the road surface.
At commissioners’ direction, Grummert received an estimate from Simons on construction costs for that proposal. The costs presented at Monday’s meeting were $139,597.50, according to figures presented by Grummert. The majority of that cost was for asphalt, at $118,996.50.
That presents a problem for the county. First, the county would be required to have an engineer put together plans for the project, as required by state statute. Grummert also explained, as she has done during previous discussions about the Stegall Road project, that an engineer is required by state statute for public works projects exceeding $100,000.
“We have an engineer now,” Meyer said. “It’s just a matter of you presenting him this information (a sheet of paper with cost breakdowns from Simons) to see whether he would sign off on it.”
Secondly, state statute also requires that public works projects exceeding $100,000 must also be put out for bid. To do so, the project would have to be advertised for three weeks, with specifications set out to allow a comparable bid.
Asked if she could do a change order, Grummert said, “It’s not the same as the original project.”
The initial bid for Stegall Road only called for construction of five miles of roadway. Also, for the proposed new construction, commissioners are proposing not including the FiberMat product that is included on that five miles of roadway. Debate about that FiberMat layer spurred controversy in previous conversations about the Stegall Road project underway with the initial engineers from the company MC Schaff offering their qualified opinion that the condition of the roadway has deteriorated so significantly that FiberMat would not properly improve the underlayer of the roadway and increase load-bearing capacity. Commissioners cited a employee of Simons’ opinion as the basis for their selection of the FiberMat layer.
The FiberMat layer would not be included in the proposed additional two miles.
“What the thought was, was that the equipment and everything is already out there,” Meyer said. “But, if what you saying is that we need to re-bid, it’s not going to fly.”
Suggestions were thrown about by commissioners to be able to complete construction on the additional two miles of the project, without having to comply with requirements on bidding the project. Suggestions given ranged from proposing that Grummert ask contractors to do $99,000 worth of work to asking Grummert if she could label the project as an “emergency.” Commissioner Charlie Knapper suggested that Grummert break the project into two pieces, doing one mile and then “asking” contractors to do the second mile after completion of the first mile. Grummert said state statute didn’t allow breaking up invoicing on projects.
Steve Baird, deputy roads supervisor, felt that setting a limit on the amount of money that could be spent was a viable option.
“I’m just positive that the county has, in the past, set a limit, say $80,000, take it as far as it can go, both ways. There is always that option to keep it under the cap,” he said, theorizing that one county road had been repaired under that.
Reducing costs was also an option, from whether contractors could reduce the costs by using other products in a “hot-mix” that is used as part of the process to whether costs that the county has incurred, such as an $11,400 cost as of Monday to haul asphalt, could be applied.
Most notably, and perhaps an indicator of the state of Stegall Road as a whole, commissioners asked Grummert if she could label the project as an “emergency” or safety hazard, if such an exception were allowed by state statute. Grummert and commissioners all agreed that they considered the change from the surface of the new construction to the worn-out roadway to be a safety concern.
One of the commissioners said that the roadway was so bad that it was like traveling on a dirt road.
“Not knowing what the answers were,” commissioner Mark Harris proposed a motion, which commissioners approved, that would allow Grummert to spend up to $139,000 — the amount that Simons put forth as the cost for construction on the two miles of roadway — if she and engineers could find a “legal way” to complete the proposed project.
“If between you and he (engineer Jack Baker), we can come up with a way to make it happen. then we do it,” Harris said.
Meyers said, giving direction to Grummert, “We’re not trying to circumvent the law, and do everything, do everything above board here. ... Use some of our equipment, or whatever you need to do to get the job done, whatever to work with them, I know you’re pretty creative.”
If Grummert is unable to find a way to “legally” spend up to $139,000, commissioners directed her to spend $99,000 to do as much of the two-mile stretch as possible. Though other portions of Stegall Road are in need of improvement, according to the discussion, these two miles were in the worst condition.