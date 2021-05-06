commissioners stegall road PAGE 3 TOP

The FiberMat layer would not be included in the proposed additional two miles.

“What the thought was, was that the equipment and everything is already out there,” Meyer said. “But, if what you saying is that we need to re-bid, it’s not going to fly.”

Suggestions were thrown about by commissioners to be able to complete construction on the additional two miles of the project, without having to comply with requirements on bidding the project. Suggestions given ranged from proposing that Grummert ask contractors to do $99,000 worth of work to asking Grummert if she could label the project as an “emergency.” Commissioner Charlie Knapper suggested that Grummert break the project into two pieces, doing one mile and then “asking” contractors to do the second mile after completion of the first mile. Grummert said state statute didn’t allow breaking up invoicing on projects.

Steve Baird, deputy roads supervisor, felt that setting a limit on the amount of money that could be spent was a viable option.

“I’m just positive that the county has, in the past, set a limit, say $80,000, take it as far as it can go, both ways. There is always that option to keep it under the cap,” he said, theorizing that one county road had been repaired under that.