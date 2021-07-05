CommUnity ::4

Group hosting prayer vigil as it examines diversity, culture in community
By MAUNETTE LOEKS
Star-Herald
A community group with a desire to generate discussion about diversity and the community has continued in its efforts throughout the year and has planned an upcoming prayer vigil.
The group, CommUnity With Diversity, will host a prayer vigil on Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at Fifth Avenue and 20th Street in Scottsbluff.
Last year, in response to the death of George Floyd, a group of area residents gathered together and hosted a prayer vigil for racial justice at a local park. One of the organizers, Linda Nelson, said local clergy and non-clergy worked together to organize the event, which included musical prayers and speeches from people in the community about their experiences.
“We decided we wanted it to be a sustainable group,” Nelson said.
Out of the prayer vigil, CommUnity With Diversity came to be. Nelson said its members have been meeting via Zoom all year, getting to know each other and having conversations about conversations about racial justice, discrimination and other community topics, finding that it needed to broaden from its original focus.
“...We as a human race are one family,” Nelson said. “We have a diversity of cultures in Scott Bluff County and we needed, as a human kind to get to know our neighbors, meet, have conversations and find out what is on their hearts.”
Nelson described the group as an organic group, still exploring how it should function and with members doing a lot of self-education, which is shared during heart-to-heart conversations.
This year, the group will come together once again to host a prayer vigil. Each of the members are inviting people to attend the vigil, which again will include music, musical prayers and people sharing devotions as well as their life experiences. The group is also hoping to have prayers offered in different languages to be representative of the diverse community.
CommUnity with Diversity will also have a booth at the upcoming National Night Out event in August.