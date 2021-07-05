CommUnity ::4

Group hosting prayer vigil as it examines diversity, culture in community

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

A community group with a desire to generate discussion about diversity and the community has continued in its efforts throughout the year and has planned an upcoming prayer vigil.

The group, CommUnity With Diversity, will host a prayer vigil on Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at Fifth Avenue and 20th Street in Scottsbluff.

Last year, in response to the death of George Floyd, a group of area residents gathered together and hosted a prayer vigil for racial justice at a local park. One of the organizers, Linda Nelson, said local clergy and non-clergy worked together to organize the event, which included musical prayers and speeches from people in the community about their experiences.

“We decided we wanted it to be a sustainable group,” Nelson said.

Out of the prayer vigil, CommUnity With Diversity came to be. Nelson said its members have been meeting via Zoom all year, getting to know each other and having conversations about conversations about racial justice, discrimination and other community topics, finding that it needed to broaden from its original focus.