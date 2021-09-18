Construction project

Work will begin on US-30, Brownson to Cheyenne/Kimball County Line

SIDNEY — Weather permitting, work will begin Sept. 27 on US-30, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Western Engineering Company has the contract. Work includes bridge work, asphalt milling and overlay, earth shoulder construction, and permanent pavement markings. Work will take place from

On the Brownson to the Cheyenne/Kimball County Line, L-17B and L-17C, traffic will be maintained with daytime lane closures and a pilot car and flaggers. After Sept. 27, temporary traffic signals will be in place on US-30 one mile west of Potter and two miles east of Potter. Anticipated completion date is early November 2021.

