Country kickoff to labor day::1

Music legends Toby Keith, ALABAMA co-headline ‘Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend’ at SkyView Drive-In
SCOTTSBLUFF - “Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend” featuring music legends Toby Keith and ALABAMA with a pre-show performance by hit-maker Michael Ray and hosted by Blanco Brown will jump-start the end-of-summer party across North America on Sept. 2. The concert event will be the tailgating party of the season at Midwest SkyView Drive-In at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:45 p.m.
“Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend” will include exclusive content and never-before-seen recorded concerts by Toby Keith and ALABAMA, two of the best-selling music acts of all time. With three No. 1’s and five RIAA Gold-certified singles, country music star Michael Ray will also perform as the night’s opening act, featuring his current Top 25 and climbing single “Whiskey And Rain.” Multi-platinum artist, songwriter, producer and TrailerTrap creator Blanco Brown, who is known for blending the sounds of country and hip hop, serves as host for the night’s festivities as the event is streamed to hundreds of outdoor movie screens around the United States and Canada. Fans are encouraged to bring their friends and family, get out of their cars and dance while cranking the concert through their car speakers and radios.
“Have a great Labor Day and enjoy the show,” Toby Keith said in a press release.
“Over the years, we’ve performed in every type of venue and recorded our music across every type of format, and this night is really shaping up to be one of the coolest we’ve been a part of,” ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry said in a joint statement. “To reach fans in big cities and small towns all across the country with the same show is going to make for not only an awesome concert experience, but a heck of an outdoor tailgate party too.”
Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Nights, which is producing the all-star show, said, “A few of the best things about Labor Day are soaking up the last few days of summer and kicking back to enjoy some of your favorite music. There’s no other event that will offer everyone all of these things simultaneously the way that ‘Country Kickoff to Labor Day’ will. Fans can tailgate, enjoy the party and sing along to some of the greatest bands ever.”
The Toby Keith and ALABAMA performances were specially filmed for this one-night-only event in Nashville and Fort Payne, Alabama, respectively. The co-headlining acts will provide music fans an unparalleled concert-going and tailgating experience in a fun, family-friendly environment.
Widely regarded as two of the most successful music groups in history, Toby Keith and ALABAMA will share the screen and play chart-topping hits and new songs amassed over their hugely successful careers.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $56 per vehicle up to six patrons. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit encorenights.com.
The MidwestSkyView offers number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions include hot concessions items hot dogs, nachos and hot pretzels with two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering so come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in.
No outside food or drink is allowed at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In including alcohol. Any patron found with alcohol will have their entire party and vehicle kicked out without a refund.