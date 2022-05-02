County Comm 5-2-22 Rodeo Story

County board approves $20,000 to bring PRCA rodeo to county fair

By CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Star-Herald

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners held a packed meeting Monday, approving various plans including one to bring a rodeo to the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

The rodeo would be held Monday, Aug. 1, the first day of the fair. It would be a championship challenge-style rodeo with three rough stock events: bareback riding, saddle bronc and bull riding.

“It’s a new event, and we’d love to see that in the mix,” the county’s tourism director Brenda Leisy said. “...It brings the rodeo tradition back to the Scotts Bluff County Fair, which is what we’re most excited about.”

Scottsbluff resident Riley Haug proposed the idea of bringing the rodeo event to the fair, telling commissioners it would be a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event and feature 60 competitors, 20 in each event.

These participants would be top-ranked professional cowboys seeking qualification for the PRCA national finals event in Las Vegas, “so it’ll be a big show,” Haug said. “...In order to get these types of cowboys and this caliber of event into the county, you obviously have to have a considerable amount to pay them for their competition.”

Leisy said the tourism board recommended the commissioners approve $20,000 from the tourism fund to help put the event together as a prize purse for the competition. The more money paid out, the better quality of competitors will participate, Haug said.

Several other rodeo events with larger prize pools are taking place in neighboring states on the days adjacent to his planned event. Haug said he wanted to attract the top-level competitors while they’d already be in the area.

Leisy said having the rodeo on Monday might bring more people out on a night that might not otherwise be as well-attended. The grandstand can normally seat 2,200, but Haug said he and some sponsors would work to add bleachers and adjust seating to fit in more people. He estimated the event could draw some 4,000 — 5,000 spectators.

Haug said he’d been working with Vistabeam Internet to get internet working in the stadium and televise the event to even more people. “The Cowboy Channel is on board as long as that internet is going to be there and be strong enough, then The Cowboy Channel is going to be out and this will all be nationally televised as well,” he said.

If this inaugural event is successful, Haug said sponsors from the PRCA would likely help sponsor future county fair rodeos.

“We reached out to all of them this year and they all told us the same thing: Prove you can do it, prove you can pack the stands,” he said. “...If it starts looking like were not going to pack the stands, I’m going to find some way to get those tickets out. Because if we can pack those stands, that’s when the national sponsors are going to jump on board.”

Board Chairman Ken Meyer said that if Haug and his partners advertise properly, they shouldn’t have much trouble filling seats at the fairground.

“Obviously, we’ve set the ground to get attention in the PRCA ... being a top money event, top-20 invite event in your first year is unheard of,” Haug said. “Our ultimate goal is to make this an annual event and not have to come back here (to the board). If we can pack the stands this year, not have to worry about pulling any of the money out of ticket sales, well be able to roll that ticket sale money into next year and start where this just funds itself.”

Haug said he and his wife had contributed $20,000 of their own money toward the event and set a goal to $10,000 from ticket sales to local FFA chapters.

“Excuse the pun, but this isn’t your first rodeo,” Meyer said to Haug. “You know what you’re doing.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the funding.