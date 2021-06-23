county commissioners 6-23

Conversation on the topic was extensive, with officials asked if they intended to reimburse employees for the day by paying holiday pay or to provide a “float day.” Depending on the office, there were different approaches that officials said that they planned on taking. Commissioner Charlie Knapper questioned Bauer about plans to pay her employees holiday pay for working the holiday, sayign that it was commissioners “right to know how you’re going to spend your budget money — if you’re going to pay time and half for a holiday that came out of nowhere. If you’re going to give holiday pay for a whim.” He later corrected himself and said it was “not on a whim” but that he thought officials needed to be on recorded saying how they planned to handle the issue.

For the most part, officials seemed to be looking to commissioners for direction on whether it would be recognized as a holiday, before deciding how to address it because payroll was due. Officials with small offices, like the assessor’s office and district court’s office, indicated that it would be difficult to give employees “float days,” so they were more inclined to give holiday pay. Bauer said that she had the money in her budget, and as a small office, she had planned to pay her employees holiday pay.