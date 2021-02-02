Scotts Bluff County Commissioners discuss closed bridges at meeting

The county has a few troubled bridges over it’s waters.

Linda Grummert, the supervisor for Scotts Bluff County’s roads and bridges, gave a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, saying the closures of five bridges were due to deterioration or necessary repairs.

Most of the projects have costs that are in the hundreds of thousands, and while some of those costs are shared by other agencies, Grummert told commissioners there’s not enough budget for the closed bridges, let alone projects like improving the Broadway bridge.

Some of the bridges have fewer than 10 people crossing per day, such as a bridge at County Road P and Country Road 4, which cracked due to a truck with too much weight. A bridge at County Road 10, south of Highway 92, is closed as it was torn out and is expected to be replaced with concrete deck slabs in the next few months. Another bridge over Horse Creek at County Road 5 is also out.

Others, like a bridge on 10B over the Tri-State Canal, has an average 75 crossers per day and was closed due to a car accident damaging the bridge at the end of December. She said it was repaired, and she did an inspection, and they plan to reopen after the deck is replaced.