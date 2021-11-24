COURIER ASKS: How do you cook a turkey?

How to cook a turkey

Students at the Learning Tree Childcare and Preschool in Gering explain how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Take the turkey out of the package rinse it off then you will add butter, milk, eggs, and seasonings then you will put it in the oven at 4 degrees for 4 hours. After its done we will cut it and serve it with corn and mash potatoes.

Zayla, 5

Open the turkey (unwrap). Turn on the oven. Then put the turkey on the pan and put it in the oven. Cook for 50 minutes. Then take the turkey out. Put the turkey on a plate and then eat.

Adilynn, 4

You season and chop up the turkey and put syrup on it. You open up the oven, cook for 2 mins and then its ready to eat

Mia, 4

Step 1: Turn on the oven.

Step 2: Wait until it cools down.

Step 3: Then you can eat it.

That is all you do.

Riley, 4