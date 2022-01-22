CSC announces Dean's and President's Lists

The President's List contains 324 students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Another 341 students met requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify for either list, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student’s preferred home address.