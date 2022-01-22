CSC announces Dean's and President's Lists

CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced the names of 665 students who qualified for the institution's Fall 2021 academic honors lists.
The President's List contains 324 students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Another 341 students met requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify for either list, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student’s preferred home address.
Alliance: Drew Applegarth, Kayla Campos, Crystal Garza, Katelynn Gomez, Regan Lambert, Aubrie Lawrence, Isabella Middleton, Eric Pollack, Rachel Schoeneman, Madison Stark
Bridgeport: Rachael Blue, Rayleigh Farrenkopf
Chadron: Michael Anderson, Sydney Brown, Kayah Bynes, Emma Cogdill, Katelyn Diehl, Kaylie Elliott, Sawyer Haag, Ezra Hare, Ricki Hickstein, Kaitlyn Jensen, Beau Jersild, Drew Jersild, Aarikah Johnson, David Johnson, Kaylie Mason, Josie Nelson, Aubree Noble, Ella O'Brien, Levi O'Dell, Katarina Rischling, Bailey Rominger, Kylee Skinner, Bailey Steinke
Gering: Coleton Bevins, Kaylee Bohnsack, Jace Demeranville, Melissa Moreno, Porter Robbins, Tukker Romey, Hayley Stein, Sarah Wagoner, Brandon Wallace