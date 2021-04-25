JAKE ROBERTS: The re-charger

Oh, and if you have a lighted sight on your bow, you’ll want to check to make certain the battery isn’t dead before you get to the treestand! (The voice of experience).

I like little solar outdoor lights, at least the sun shines some power back into them during the sunshine hours.

Sunshine is a great re-charger. Works on robins, buzzards, cattle, wildlife and me. Some of my favorite snow is melting snow.

I’m so grateful for the treestand. It’s there I typically get my inner man re-charged.

With our Lord JESUS, mourning is turned to joy unspeakable and full of glory. Death into life. Darkness into light. Lost into found. Hopeless to hopeful. Hungry into a good belch. Helpless into rescued. Lonely into being hugged.

Can you list some things in your life that you should, or would, like to re-charge?

The annual whitetail and mule deer “rut” each Fall is an incredibly fascinating thing to observe from a treestand. Caution to the wind and being flat out exhausted is a season of major changes for this very special animal.

Searching for a receptive doe leaves a buck breathless and literally hanging their tongue out nearly touching the ground…and yet the pursuit persists.