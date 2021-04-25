JAKE ROBERTS: The re-charger

Can’t afford them … can’t live without them. No, friends, not talking about your spouse. Talkin’ about BATTERIES!
Yup…Double A, Triple A, 9 volt, 12 volt, 2032 discs, solar, rechargeable versus toss-them-away. They’re dead batteries…safely.
I have these two motion lights. Just installed them under the kitchen cabinet with some serious contortion being required. Crazy waking up sore from putting a couple lights in.
I had seen a plastic wrap containing24 green double A batteries in the store, the kind I had never heard of. AND, they were cheap (I’m a hunter).
It’s still true…”You get what you pay for”. I’m old enough to know better…just not smart enough.
Bargain batteries betray their appearance. I went through the whole pack in less than a month…aaargh!
So, I bit the bullet and bought the bigger, better brand. Can hardly afford them. Can’t live without them. Motion lights, flashlights, every clock in the house, the scales, the weed sprayer jug, the coded garage door opener, the lighted sight, the closet light. Sigh.
Can’t live without them. And then there’s the high-priced re-chargeable sort. You have to buy two full sets of batteries because when they die (and they surely will), you need on-the-spot ready-to-roll already charged replacements. (Don’t forget to put the dead ones back in the recharger thingy.) (Don’t forget to plug in the recharger thingy)...too pricey.
Oh, and if you have a lighted sight on your bow, you’ll want to check to make certain the battery isn’t dead before you get to the treestand! (The voice of experience).
I like little solar outdoor lights, at least the sun shines some power back into them during the sunshine hours.
Sunshine is a great re-charger. Works on robins, buzzards, cattle, wildlife and me. Some of my favorite snow is melting snow.
I’m so grateful for the treestand. It’s there I typically get my inner man re-charged.
With our Lord JESUS, mourning is turned to joy unspeakable and full of glory. Death into life. Darkness into light. Lost into found. Hopeless to hopeful. Hungry into a good belch. Helpless into rescued. Lonely into being hugged.
Can you list some things in your life that you should, or would, like to re-charge?
The annual whitetail and mule deer “rut” each Fall is an incredibly fascinating thing to observe from a treestand. Caution to the wind and being flat out exhausted is a season of major changes for this very special animal.
Searching for a receptive doe leaves a buck breathless and literally hanging their tongue out nearly touching the ground…and yet the pursuit persists.
Priorities prevail. They will spar to the death for her, isolate her from the others and answer the call of the wild.
Soon the embryonic white-spotted newly conceived fawns within the mom will grow and grow and next spring make their debut.
I witnessed a doe deliver twin fawns and spend the next nine hours fully drained and sprawled motionless as God’s rest re-charged the new mother so she once again could feed and be fed. To harvest a buck following their intensive duty to follow God’s design for perpetuating the species reveals nearly no remaining fat nor energy in their reserves.
They are whipped. They must re-invigorate and re-charge. So they do. Then it’s time for the next cycle-phase to kick in.
Following the depletion rigors, comes the time to yield to the rigors of re-charging. Tick-tock. Time stands still for no-one.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, in the name of Your Son JESUS…please re-charge us anew. Ignite a longing to serve You even more and better. Fan the fire within us to love You and to love our neighbor as ourselves. Thank You for being our ever present help in time of need. We worship You and love You, too.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!