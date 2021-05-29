D Jake Roberts for 05-30

Bridge
D. Jake Roberts
Columnist
Bridge is a noun and a verb. The noun can refer to a nasal structure, a pathway or roadway over a depression (ever see the Royal Gorge?) or obstacle (like a railway, waterway or another highway) .
It’s a dental connect between two teeth, or a wedge raising the strings above the sounding board on a stringed instrument, and it refers to various transitions in the arts and it’s a popular card game.
The verb is the process of spanning or transitioning.
On the way to my treestand I cross over, or drive under, six different bridges. Bridges are subject to washouts, hurricanes, earthquakes, poor engineering, poor maintenance, rust or just too much weight.
Mighty Mac is the most impressive bridge I’ve ever seen. My family even walked its 5 miles once to celebrate Labor Day. It is both awe-inspiring and crazy-creepy at the same time. It spans the Straits of Macinac (pronounced Mackinaw), uniting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. It’s HUGE!
Have you ever driven over it?
David B. Steinman, the brilliant designer, called it the Bridge that Faith has built.
“Outsoaring gravity and space, it rises from the waves on shining strands to arch across the sky in lofty grace. This is our triumph over ancient fears. A Bridge of Peace, wrought of the dreams of man!”
At 5 miles it was once the longest suspension bridge in the world and since 1998 it has been surpassed by four others.
Lawrence A. Rubin wrote an amazingly terrific photo documentary titled Mighty Mac.
The 6th and latest bridge I drive under on the way to the treestand is the Monument Pathway Bridge spanning Hi-way 26 near Grace Chapel and Scottsbluff High School. It is in the completion phase right now with ornate lighting and great landscaping underway. I marvel at the design and workmanship.
Daily drive-unders display an intriguing magnificence. Kudos to the engineers, design team and skilled work force and community.
I’m Eager to enjoy a walkover.
The bridge of our nose as well as the sternum bridging our rib cage are a pair of life’s practical bridges. Our body’s Designer and Creator is worthy of great praise and awe.
“For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works…” (Psalm 139:13, 14)
I’ve tried to take fatherhood seriously.
I admit to not being a poetry enthusiast but there’s this one poem that has been quite inspirational for me as a dad and teacher. It’s called “The Bridge Builder” by Will Allen Dromgoole.
“An old man going a lone highway, Came, at the evening cold and gray, To a chasm vast and deep and wide. Through which was flowing a sullen tide The old man crossed in the twilight dim, The sullen stream had no fear for him; But he turned when safe on the other side And built a bridge to span the tide.
“Old man,” said a fellow pilgrim near, “You are wasting your strength with building here; Your journey will end with the ending day, You never again will pass this way; You’ve crossed the chasm, deep and wide, Why build this bridge at evening tide?”
The builder lifted his old gray head; “Good friend, in the path I have come,” he said, “There followed after me to-day A youth whose feet must pass this way. This chasm that has been as naught to me To that fair-haired youth may a pitfall be; He, too, must cross in the twilight dim; Good friend, I am building this bridge for him!”
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, in the name of Your Son JESUS , thank YOU! Please help us to be bridge-builders and not bridge-burners. In JESUS’ name. Amen.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!