D Jake Roberts for 06-13-2021

TREESTAND CHATTER
Cranes
D. Jake Roberts
Columnist
Cranes are migratory birds that serve as a kind of barometer of wetland ecology. This is because cranes require wide breeding grounds and also wide wintering grounds.
We Nebraskans are blessed with an annual influx of high-altitude Sandhill Cranes, which are immediately identifiable by their extraordinary and distinctive “warble-sounding” crane-speak.
Being in a treestand on cool mornings hearing that warbling is a sure sign of the change in seasons. I heard recently from a friend returning from Thailand that he had visited the Himalayas and learned of the fatiguing chore for Cranes to reach their breeding grounds which requires flying over the Himalayas.
It’s intriguing that at the same time, conditions are being closely monitored to establish the best spot-on timing for successful climbers to safely scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 29,031.7 ft AND to return safely to base camp. #307.
On May 18, 2021 · Pemba Tashi Sherpa, a young Sherpa guide working with the Climbing the Seven Summits team, has died on Everest while descending from Camp 2 to Camp 1. Details were scarce, but his body was apparently recovered from a crevasse, The Himalayan Times reported. Just 27 years old, Pemba Tashi had already summited Everest five times. Last month He was the 307th (and among the youngest) mountaineer to die on Mount Everest.
This mountain range is comprised of over 114 mountain peaks, 50 of which reach altitudes of 23,600 ft or more. In addition there are over 15,000 glaciers.
When cranes can navigate the migration over these Himalayas, it then serves as a signal for the ideal time for climbers to climb (Usually sometime in the month of May). Amazing!
Two weeks ago I halted my car and hopped out to photograph dozens of Sandhill Cranes as they hopped and fluttered and flirted and warbled…it’s mating season. It also made me wonder about the many blue herons I see from the treestand.
One sure way to determine if it’s a heron or a crane is to observe their necks. A Crane’s neck is shorter than the Heron’s and when flying they stick their neck straight out. The Heron curves its neck into an “S” shape and it is pulled all the way back when flying. Cranes also have shorter beaks than herons.
Part of nature’s boastful grandeur is its marvelous sounds and displays of its cranes and herons. I am astounded. And so it is…in the environment of cranes and herons it becomes quickly evident … JESUS, Creator God, is Master-ful in all He touches, imagines and places into action. Survival of the fittest.
If you’re equipped and fit you just might succeed at scaling Everest…no guarantee, however. Why try? GREAT question.
Cranes just respond to their inner clock to head to the breeding grounds. They are an important gauge for man to assess the best timing to climb. When cranes can do it, it’s mankind’s window of opportunity.
Speaking of cranes there’s another marvelous mechanical aide called a crane. I’ve been fascinated watching the tall crane at the bridge project on Hwy 26 stand idle…until there’s a great need that only the crane can accomplish.
Examples of 11 kinds of mobile cranes are carry deck, crawler, floating, rough terrain, truck-mounted, bridge/overhead, bulk-handling, hammerhead, stacker, telescopic and tower cranes.
Mankind builds. Ingenuity is one of the greatest factors in construction and it’s been that way for more than 2,000 years. Usually what a person can “imagine to do”, can be done. (Genesis 11:7, 8) “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” “The sky’s the limit.”
Oh, and for the avid fly fisherman there’s the “crane fly” (Mosquito-ish but doesn’t “bite”).
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you for creating cranes and ingenuity enough for us to build one. In JESUS’ name. Amen.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!