D Jake Roberts for 06-20

TREESTAND CHATTER
What a sight
D. Jake Roberts
Columnist
Did You See That CLOUD? How can you describe it?
I was minding my own business in my study banging away at my computer keyboard. Precious rushed in and exclaimed, “You’ve GOT to come see this!”
I have a personal commitment that when Precious says “come” … I come!
This may go down as the most impressive cloud formation I (or you, I suspect) have ever laid eyes on. It’s beyond description. It surpassed any treestand observation, ever!
This sunset view was in the east, instead of a typically spectacular view of horizons west. I quickly pointed my camera above the neighbors’ roof-lines, above the street-light-pole and above the tree tops.
WOW!!!!
“Wow” has been the standard exclamation point from multiple observers of this amazing cloud-view. Many cameras area-wide pointed skyward and shuttered their memory cards full of the mighty grandeur before them. Was your camera one of them?
One of God’s special and prized gifts to our community was a mutual joy provoked by seeing this massive cloud formation.
Was it the shifting colors? Was it the boiling billowy broccoli-like core? Was it the feathery and wispy outer edge that was framing it all? What we were seeing was dynamic!
The scene was constantly shifting its position, its colors, its shape, its darting lightning bolts. Utterly breath-taking. This may be our once-in-a-lifetime sight.
Ironically and chilling to me, Brother Brad would die at the very moment this spectacular view was hitting its crescendo. As the cloud would fade, so would Brad’s last breath and heartbeat.
God was conveying that the time had come… now is the time. God permitted a sneak peak at His power to paint a unique and most extraordinary eastern-sky sunset. He permitted and timed the passing of a beloved friend to many.
Brad was an amazing man who impacted many lives in our community. The folks at the Vets home sure knew who he was. The folks at church sure knew who he was as he took his wheel-chaired place in front of the front pew.
Our sermons would quickly find him slumped in slumber. Though probably boring to Brad and others who would slump along with him in closed-eye worship, still it was a joy to gather in our hopefully post-covid days in western Nebraska.
Brad also left his mark at the local dialysis center. To many onlookers Brad likely prompted little notice.
To those of us who knew him and who discovered his humor and inner man, he became another of God’s fleeting gifts. We, along with the sparrows and lilies of the field, are the object of His greater love… a love that sent JESUS to the cross to die for Brad’s sin and ours…a love that displayed God Himself among us.
If you missed the sunset … if you missed seeing or knowing the Brad’s among us … if you have failed to receive God’s gift of eternal life through JESUS … your sojourn will have missed beauty beyond description.
It makes me wonder what other sights and joys are passing me by. It’s that “stop and smell the roses” challenge. It would be tragic to be in the presence and that moment and not be wowed…not be stirred to run for your camera…or run to the side of Brad’s wheelchair with your touch of heart and words and love.
Like the lyric said, “Love is a many splendored thing.” It is indeed. JESUS taught, “But blessed are your eyes for they see, and your ears for they hear,” (Matthew 13:16,17)
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you in JESUS’ name. Please help us to notice and drink deeply of Your creation and passing moments of awesome displays. Please help us to become a better friend. Amen.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!