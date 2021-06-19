D Jake Roberts for 06-20

To those of us who knew him and who discovered his humor and inner man, he became another of God’s fleeting gifts. We, along with the sparrows and lilies of the field, are the object of His greater love… a love that sent JESUS to the cross to die for Brad’s sin and ours…a love that displayed God Himself among us.

If you missed the sunset … if you missed seeing or knowing the Brad’s among us … if you have failed to receive God’s gift of eternal life through JESUS … your sojourn will have missed beauty beyond description.

It makes me wonder what other sights and joys are passing me by. It’s that “stop and smell the roses” challenge. It would be tragic to be in the presence and that moment and not be wowed…not be stirred to run for your camera…or run to the side of Brad’s wheelchair with your touch of heart and words and love.

Like the lyric said, “Love is a many splendored thing.” It is indeed. JESUS taught, “But blessed are your eyes for they see, and your ears for they hear,” (Matthew 13:16,17)

PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you in JESUS’ name. Please help us to notice and drink deeply of Your creation and passing moments of awesome displays. Please help us to become a better friend. Amen.

(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!