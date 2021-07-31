D Jake Roberts for 08-01

TREESTAND CHATTER
Just One Sinner
D. Jake Roberts
SIN. Don’t you just love this topic!
It’s actually an archery term.
In days of yore, in Nottingham, there were highly competitive archery tournaments. The target had a bullseye in the center surrounded by ripples of circles. When missing the bullseye, the arrow would lodge elsewhere on the target (hopefully), and there would be a shout from the official declaring the result.
When I was a 5th grader our Sunday School teacher defined sin simply as “missing the mark.” There you have it.
So the official might shout out “Sin 6” or “Sin 8”, or “Bullseye”, etc. A fatal shot has to land in the “boiler-room” where the vital organs are located.
It’s essential to practice.
Waterfowl are fascinating to observe. I really enjoy fly-fishing the North Platte River and often there is a squadron of active white pelicans flared for a graceful landing (they remind me of B-52’s), landing gear down and preparing for a very impressive balancing of their massive webbed feet pointing forward for splashdown. They’re great at hitting bullseye landings.
Of course, they are invading my fishing space and are far more adept at catching the rainbow- colored quarry than I (they require 4 pounds of trout daily). Akin to the pelican is the not-so-adept albatrosses, who often miss their target-mark (thus SIN) and tumble clumsily to their very awkward set-down (makes for fun video-viewing I might say).
Apparently, every bird and animal “sins” (misses the mark). Robins don’t always succeed at yanking a night crawler from its underground domain. Chickens don’t always make it to the other side of the road (nor for that matter do some coons, squirrels, deer, turkeys or skunks en route to becoming re-classified as “road-kill”).
On an even more serious and deadly note, we as humans miss the mark (SIN), and the consequence can be devastatingly eternal. “For all have sinned and “fall short” of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).
Proverbs 7:7-23 gives us a portrayal of a young man devoid of understanding. In following the lust of his flesh, being duped by a harlot he is described as yieldingly going after her and ends up as an ox going to the slaughter, so an arrow strikes in his (boiler room) liver. … “as a bird hastens to the snare, he did not know it would cost his life.”
“There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” (Proverbs 16:25)
“The wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life, through JESUS Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
GRACE is the tremendous news in all of this! God says that, “He who covers his sins will not prosper, but whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy.” (Proverbs 28:13)
“I acknowledged my sin to You, and my iniquity I have not hidden. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the LORD,” And You forgave the iniquity of my sin” (Ps 42:5)
“There is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner (JUST ONE SINNER) who repents” (Luke 15:10) “7But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin. If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, God for rejoicing over sinners who turn from our sin and forsake it. Thank You for promising to never leave us or forsake us. (Hebrews 13:5) You are the Great One, worthy of all our praise!
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!