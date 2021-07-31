D Jake Roberts for 08-01

“The wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life, through JESUS Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)

GRACE is the tremendous news in all of this! God says that, “He who covers his sins will not prosper, but whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy.” (Proverbs 28:13)

“I acknowledged my sin to You, and my iniquity I have not hidden. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the LORD,” And You forgave the iniquity of my sin” (Ps 42:5)

“There is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner (JUST ONE SINNER) who repents” (Luke 15:10) “7But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin. If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, God for rejoicing over sinners who turn from our sin and forsake it. Thank You for promising to never leave us or forsake us. (Hebrews 13:5) You are the Great One, worthy of all our praise!

(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!