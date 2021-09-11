D Jake Roberts for 09-12

TREESTAND CHATTER
Pit bulls & other tangled leashes
D Jake Roberts
Columnist
I never saw a pit bull while in my treestand. Elsewhere I have seen some that are the cushiest, tamest, and adorable ones that even made their slobber a welcomed and tolerable exchange. BUT… you don’t want to be face to face with a mean one.
Their notorious vice-grip jaws are not to be contended with. Bad to the bone … especially if it’s one of YOUR bones.
It was a rough week for some of my loved folks.
A very special 8-year-old peered over the neighbors fence, and rapidly was involved in an eyeball-to-eyeball encounter with the resident pit bull which quickly sent him doctor-bound for stitches around his eye (whew, it missed the eyeball and its structure, gratefully!
It really grabbed my heart to see the wound, and the wounded young man. Then the very next day our son was making a delivery in Florida and took a pit bull bite to the foot…went all the way through his shoe and broke the skin.
You don’t want to tangle with an aggressive canine of this sort! We’re wise to have leash laws in place. Especially when our fun-spirited neighbor lady takes her loving duo of “wiener-dogs” out for a 3-mile walk with them legally leashed. What a hoot.
With cane in one hand and a leash-for-two in the other she embarks with her surprisingly spry gait.
This is one of those dog-lovers that everybody loves. However, the double-leash can be awkward for her at times.
She once took a stumble-tumble on her walk when tangled leashes tripped up an otherwise routine and joyful walk. She still walks with vigor, yet with far greater caution these days. Attagirl.
One of the highlights of her walk is when the neighbor’s children eagerly come up to her dogs and quickly kneel to their low-lined profiles. The pups are overjoyed to be engaged with the love of these children...two wagging tails pressing to have their long snouts patted.
However, the dogs characteristically respond excitedly with rapid moving about and soon become tangled about the legs of the neighbor lady’s legs. Sigh. She remains upright but the entanglement calls for an abrupt time-out to free the leash-lashed legs.
Next to “loving the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, soul and strength” is the Lord’s command that you’re also to “love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mark 12:33)
What a joy to watch this neighborly love-exchange.
The Bible addresses a major need for us in the book of Hebrews. “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto JESUS, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:1,2)
May we diligently lay aside every weight and the sin that so easily and eagerly lurks to entangle and trip us. We each have some more steps to take. With great resolve and dedication to our Lord JESUS, let’s walk in the WAY everlasting.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, in the name of Your son JESUS thank You! We need You. Please help us be alert with an attitude of thanksgiving…to be devoted to prayer…praying without ceasing. (Colossians 4:2) You say this is Your will for us in Christ JESUS. We will!
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!