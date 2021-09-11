D Jake Roberts for 09-12

With cane in one hand and a leash-for-two in the other she embarks with her surprisingly spry gait.

This is one of those dog-lovers that everybody loves. However, the double-leash can be awkward for her at times.

She once took a stumble-tumble on her walk when tangled leashes tripped up an otherwise routine and joyful walk. She still walks with vigor, yet with far greater caution these days. Attagirl.

One of the highlights of her walk is when the neighbor’s children eagerly come up to her dogs and quickly kneel to their low-lined profiles. The pups are overjoyed to be engaged with the love of these children...two wagging tails pressing to have their long snouts patted.

However, the dogs characteristically respond excitedly with rapid moving about and soon become tangled about the legs of the neighbor lady’s legs. Sigh. She remains upright but the entanglement calls for an abrupt time-out to free the leash-lashed legs.

Next to “loving the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, soul and strength” is the Lord’s command that you’re also to “love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mark 12:33)

What a joy to watch this neighborly love-exchange.