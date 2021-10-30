D Jake Roberts for 10-31

We don’t want speech and faith and profits to land on NOTHING!

Ex nihilo means, “from out of NOTHING”. That’s how we were created. God spoke into nothingness (no trip to Home depot or Menard’s) and everything had its inauguration into existence from nothingness.

With God, NOTHING is impossible.

When Moses gave instructions regarding the miracle-manna in the wilderness, they were instructed to “Let no one leave any of it till morning.”

I know that whatever God does, It shall be forever. NOTHING can be added to it, And NOTHING taken from it. God does it, that men should fear before Him. (Exodus 16)

As JESUS answered NOTHING at His inquisition, Pilate released the robber Barrabas and sent JESUS to be crucified against the plea of his wife who appealed that he “Have nothing to do with that just Man, for I have suffered many things today in a dream because of Him.” CRUCIFY HIM! (Matthew 27)

From 1 Timothy 6 we are reminded that “godliness with contentment is great gain. 7 For we brought NOTHING into this world, and it is certain we can carry NOTHING out.

PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER GOD, We believe truth. Please guard us from being skunked!