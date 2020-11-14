D Jake Roberts for 11-15

Psalm 66:2 says “Make a joyful shout to God, all the earth! Sing out the HONOR of His name; Make His praise glorious. Say to God, “How awesome are Your works! Through the greatness of Your power Your enemies shall submit themselves to You. All the earth shall worship You And sing praises to You; They shall sing praises to Your name.” Come and see the works of God; He is awesome in His doing toward the sons of men. Furthermore … “Do not be wise in your own eyes; Fear the Lord and depart from evil. It will be health to your flesh, And strength to your bones. Honor the LORD with your possessions, And with the firstfruits your increase.” (Proverbs 3:7-9)