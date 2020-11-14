D Jake Roberts for 11-15

TREESTAND CHATTER
It’s my duty
D. Jake Roberts
Columnist
Years ago…it was a cold and dreary, unmasked gathering at a local memorial service. Little snow-spittle-BB’s were pelting anything they could. The onlookers who paid tribute that wintry morn at Fairview Cemetery were less than one handful, huddled inside the too-timid blue windbreak.
Outside that graveside “tent” stood three hearty and chilled American Legion stallions. Bravery was no foreigner to these Veterans.
They were stoically standing at parade rest awaiting their call to attention. When it came time, the leader of this small brother-band of devoted men of valor barked his orders to come to attention, come to the ready, to aim, and to fire!
The rifles loudly cracked their tribute disturbing the morning’s otherwise muffled silence.
Bugled taps pierced the chill and added a chill of its own.
I try never to let this kind of honoring labor go unthanked…eyeball to eyeball and with a man-sized grip of hand. It was Marv Ziegler, one of those three valiant men that day, who stiffened to attention to receive my meager thank you. He then quickly brushed aside any sense of self-pride and with a look of eye and deep resolve that I have yet to forget, declared , “IT’S MY DUTY.”
I heard it as a humble message of “no big deal.” It was conveyed as simply being how men of honor honor their dead.
The deceased man in the casket that day was a WW II vet. No family was present, nor any lifelong comrades either.
A few workers from the Vets home were present as a very small troop of folks who understood honor…and they paid it in cold, and personal discomfort.
Honor is indeed personal. It’s supposed to be. It’s intentional and never viewed as a sacrifice… “IT’S MY DUTY.”
So this week, as Veterans Day was once again launched in our midst to be acknowledged by many and yet to be met with a kind of ho-hum by many other folks,
Flags flew!
“Why are the flags out?” I heard from a number of out-of-tune inquirers.
Some asked out of ignorance (which is not particularly blissful), others simply out of surprise and apathy. There were yet others displaying a shallow ring of disgust from their words and aura. Where’s the honor? Sense of my duty?
The Bible’s second book of the law (Deuteronomy Chapter 5) lists God’s 10 commandments. The second has to do with a call to honor your mother and father,. That it may go well with you. Also Naaman in 2 Kings 5 was described as a great and honorable man.
Psalm 66:2 says “Make a joyful shout to God, all the earth! Sing out the HONOR of His name; Make His praise glorious. Say to God, “How awesome are Your works! Through the greatness of Your power Your enemies shall submit themselves to You. All the earth shall worship You And sing praises to You; They shall sing praises to Your name.” Come and see the works of God; He is awesome in His doing toward the sons of men. Furthermore … “Do not be wise in your own eyes; Fear the Lord and depart from evil. It will be health to your flesh, And strength to your bones. Honor the LORD with your possessions, And with the firstfruits your increase.” (Proverbs 3:7-9)
“Before destruction the heart of a man is haughty, And before honor is humility.” (Prov 18:12)
IT’S MY DUTY!!! And that’s my view from the treestand this week.
PRAYER NUGGET: “Both riches and honor come from You, And You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might; In Your hand it is to make great And to give strength to all. “Now therefore, our God, We thank You And praise Your glorious name.” (1 Chronicles 29:12,13) THANK YOU, JESUS!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
