Danielle Top five::1

In the aftermath of the Hubbard’s Gap Fire, when 4,000 acres in Banner county were still smoldering, a ranch family let me into their home, sharing their story of how wildfire crept up the road, just a few hundred feet from their house. In a changing climate, with the threat of wildfire and the politics of management coming to the forefront, I’m grateful the Browns shared their story of how they were impacted. Giving me the chance to come into their homes and onto the land for everyone to see is a trust I treasure.