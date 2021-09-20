Darrell Dean sentencing

In May, Dean agreed to a plea agreement in the case, pleading to two charges: possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony, and unlawful distribution of an intimate image, a Class IV felony. Charges allege that Dean took illicit video of a woman and three girls younger than the age of 16, with allegations stemming from June 2018 to April 2019 and April 2019 to May 2019.

Police began investigating Dean on Nov. 14, 2019, after a woman notified police that she had been in a relationship with Dean and discovered video of herself involved in sexual intercourse on the man’s phone, which she had not consented to. The woman also found pictures of a then-7-year-old girl’s buttocks and anus, and the man’s hand is pictured on the child’s lower back. In discovering the videos and photo, she told police she had found other videos, including of a girl, 13 to 14 years old, standing in front of a bathroom mirror at the man’s house, in which she is exposing her breasts. She said the video appeared to have come from a camera attached to the garage and looking into the mirror.