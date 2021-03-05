COURTS
Dawes County sheriff convicted of misconduct
By MAUNETTE LOEKS
Star-Herald
A 12th Judicial District Court judge has convicted a western Nebraska sheriff on misconduct charges after he refused to accept an inmate into his jail.
Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey stood trial on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Testimony and evidence was presented during a bench trial, which means that the case and evidence were heard by a judge.
On Thursday, presiding Judge Randin Roland returned a verdict in the case.
Roland’s ruling gave some insight into the testimony entered during the trial.
The events of the case began on July 21, 2019, after a woman had been dropped off at the Chadron hospital, and she reported her boyfriend, Jesse Sierra, had beaten and raped her at a motel in Crawford. The woman had been the subject of a missing person report from Rapid City, South Dakota, issued earlier in the month.
During the investigation, Tim Lordino, then-Chadron Police chief, directed a sergeant with his department to notify the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. Both agencies were contacted, with a deputy from the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department notified. Lordino said he had also directly contacted a Nebraska State Patrol supervisor, who was in charge of the WING task force, for assistance.
As part of the investigation, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper went to the Crawford hotel where the assault was alleged to have occurred. He made contact with the motel manager and other employees while waiting for a search warrant before entering the room. While the trooper was on scene, Dailey, the Dawes County Sheriff arrived and advised the trooper that the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department would not be booking Nebraska State Patrol prisoners into the Dawes County Jail.
According to the ruling, Dailey had been contacted by one of his deputies, advising him of charges that would be filed against Sierra and that he would be arrested on charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment.
“Putting it mildly, based on the recording of the defendant received into evidence at trial, Sheriff Dailey was extremely upset that his agency was not immediately contacted regarding the investigation into the alleged sexual assault. The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office had a contract with Crawford to provide law enforcement and a deputy lives in Crawford to assist with the same,” Roland said in the ruling.
Dailey also called the Nebraska State Patrol dispatch to speak to the captain of Troop E. According to testimony from Capt. Kurt Von Minden, Dailey was upset about the involvement of the Nebraska State Patrol in the investigation and “used lots of profanity.” Von Minden advised Dailey that the NSP had jurisdiction throughout the entire state and was not required to notify a local sheriff of an investigation, according to the information in the affidavit.
Testimony also came from then-NSP Sgt. Brian Eads, who testified about being confronted by Daily. The confrontation was recorded on the bodycam of a Dawes County Sheriff, as well as in-car video. Aside from various profanities, Daily advised again that he would not permit any prisoner to be booked into his jail.
Later, according to testimony, Dailey claimed he would not accept Sierra to his jail, citing injuries he alleged Sierra had experienced after he attempted to flee officers and was apprehended by a Chadron Police officer. After he was apprehended, ambulance personnel responded to the scene, but did not provide treatment or aid on site. Sierra made claims that he had injured his knee and that he had been struck with a car and a baseball bat. There was no evidence that Sierra had been injured and no treatment or aid was provided to him, according to evidence in the trial, but he was transported to the Chadron hospital. At the hospital, Sierra was examined and medically cleared.
While Dailey said he was not accepting the man due to injuries, he also told a Chadron Police officer that “...It was not about the officer, it was about his boss, Chief Lordino,” Roland said, referring to testimony in the case.
Sierra was turned over to a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, who was also advised that he contacted the Dawes County dispatch, which advised Dawes County would not accept Sierra. The Chadron jail refused to accept Sierra. Two other neighboring county jails also refused to accept the man as a prisoner. He was transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
Due to Daily refusing to accept Sierra, the Nebraska State Patrol investigated and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office charged the sheriff with official misconduct.
As part of his defense, Daily argued that he was not required to accept any defendant brought to his jail by a law enforcement officer following an arrest. Daniel Evans, who inspects jails and has worked for the Nebraska Crime Commission for 33 years, testified on his behalf that the Dawes County jail does not have any medical staff or medical resources on sight. It is only required to have access to medical resources in some manner, which can be off site. He testified that administrative code allowed the sheriff to deny housing of a “high-risk prisoner.”
However, on cross examination, Evans admitted that the code he cited was only administrative, not statutory. Statute requires that the sheriff “is required to receive those lawfully committed.”
Daily also argued that “lawfully committed” required a court order. However, Roland cited statute in his ruling that allowed officers to take a person into custody, if they have reasonable cause, and have him legally committed to jail.
Although Daily cited Sierra’s medical condition, Roland said, evidence before the court showed that Daily had already indicated he would not accept Sierra into custody before any claims of injuries existed. In an interview cited in the ruling, Daily had “even admitted that ‘technically’ he though he should have taken Mr. Sierra at the Dawes County Jail” and made comments that he had intentionally not accepted the prisoner as retaliation.
Sentencing in the case has not yet been set.