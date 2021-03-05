Testimony also came from then-NSP Sgt. Brian Eads, who testified about being confronted by Daily. The confrontation was recorded on the bodycam of a Dawes County Sheriff, as well as in-car video. Aside from various profanities, Daily advised again that he would not permit any prisoner to be booked into his jail.

Later, according to testimony, Dailey claimed he would not accept Sierra to his jail, citing injuries he alleged Sierra had experienced after he attempted to flee officers and was apprehended by a Chadron Police officer. After he was apprehended, ambulance personnel responded to the scene, but did not provide treatment or aid on site. Sierra made claims that he had injured his knee and that he had been struck with a car and a baseball bat. There was no evidence that Sierra had been injured and no treatment or aid was provided to him, according to evidence in the trial, but he was transported to the Chadron hospital. At the hospital, Sierra was examined and medically cleared.

While Dailey said he was not accepting the man due to injuries, he also told a Chadron Police officer that “...It was not about the officer, it was about his boss, Chief Lordino,” Roland said, referring to testimony in the case.