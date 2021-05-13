“I remember praying to God to please help me, for him to do whatever necessary to get me out of my current situation.”

Well, God works in mysterious ways, she said, and Schrieber found herself arrested on a warrant less than two weeks later. She said being incarcerated forced her to get sober and to get prenatal care. Her son was born early, while she was in jail, and made a ward of the state. She was ready to be released from jail when she was charged with distribution of heroin.

“My addiction had finally truly caught up with me. I made the decision that I couldn’t continue living like I had been,” she said, saying she wanted to fight for the chance to be a mother to her son.

She said she knew it wasn’t going to be easy and she needed to be 100% committed to sobriety, which she did. She said she fought to get into treatment after spending three months in jail, and the drug court team allowed her one last chance to complete the program. She said she devoted herself to her recovery, committing herself to therapy and meetings. Her boyfriend is also participating in the drug court program.

“For the first time in my life, I’m truly happy,” she said.