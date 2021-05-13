NATIONAL DRUG COURT MONTH
Women share stories of recovery during drug court celebration
By MAUNETTE LOEKS
Star-Herald
Since 2006, Scotts Bluff County has offered a drug court program. It added a drunken driving court in 2007.
Over that time 76.9% of participants have successfully completed the program, Andee Hardesty, problem solving court coordinator, told the Star-Herald Monday, as she and other members of the team gathered with some of the drug court participants for a celebration.
The celebration officially observed National Drug Court Month, but for two women, it celebrated the accomplishments they have made in completing the rigorous program. For the other participants attending, it also marks a milestone in their lives as they work to achieve sobriety.
“Not only are you making these great changes in your own life, but you’re showing the community that you people can come back from anything and be successful,” Adrian Rubottom, problem solving court officer, told the participants, their family members and friends, and the drug court team that attended the small ceremony Monday. “We really want everyone to know and be proud of you as well. What you guys are doing is amazing, nothing short of it.”
Roxann Trevino
One of the two women seeing her life change as a result of drug court was Roxann Trevino, who shared her story of completing drug court and probation, and reaching two years of sobriety after watching her life spriral out of control.
Trevino said she had used drugs of some sort since she was 16 years old.
However, “meth was my downfall,” Trevino said, admitting she also drank alcohol and did other drugs. Once she started using meth, she was “chasing the next high,” and she found herself in a cycle of jail stints beginning with a car wreck in 2017 and continuing through 2018.
“By the middle of 2018, I lost it all. I lost my home, my kids, everything just spiraled out of control.”
In jail, she said, she “wanted to get sober, but didn’t.” She would pledge to stay sober, but deep down, knew she wanted to get high. Once out of jail and on the streets, “I was doing anything and everything that I needed to do to get high, or stay high.”
After being charged in March 2019 with distribution of methamphetamine charges, she served five to six months. It was a time that she called amazing because she did some soul searching. She said her frame of mind was: “What you got to do, and how you’re going to do it, and how bad do you really want it?”
She said she handed her life over to God and changed her mindset. She was sentenced in August 2019, with her sentence including drug court as part of her probation term. Some described the programs as controlling.
She said it is a difficult program, “the hardest thing to do was drug court, because they do want a lot from you.” However, she said it was the best thing for her. She learned who she was through the program, took classes that benefited her and helped her work through her issues. Today, she is engaged to be married, her children are back with her and she is in the process of purchasing a new home. She will begin classes to be a drug counselor this summer.
She believes that her own experience will help guide her as a counselor to support others in their struggles.
“When you’re hopeless, on drugs or whatever addiction you have, it’s rough, but me, I feel like I will never lose hope on anybody because I’ve seen the worst of the worst get sober.”
MacKenzie Schreiber
Like Trevino, MacKenzie Schreiber shared her story of achieving sobriety. Members of the drug court team expressed their pride in seeing Schreiber complete the program because the woman had failed to complete it, but had been given another chance after being arrested on heroin distribution charges.
Like a lot of people, Rubottom said, Schreiber was in a bad spot when she began the program.
“I wasn’t sure if Mackenzie was going to be able to get herself out of that spot, and she has turned it around beautifully,” she said, telling the other drug court participants that she was a positive example and that each of their stories can give each other help.
Schreiber, who also said she began using drugs as a teenager, is recovering from heroin and meth addiction. Though people have a stereotype about the types of persons who use drugs, she said, she came from a good family, with her mother serving as a nurse and nurse practitioner and her dad being the owner of a popular restaurant in her hometown. However, throughout her entire life, she said, she has struggled with self-image issues and tried drugs for the first time at 15 years old. She said she immediately “felt a boost of confidence.”
“Drugs consumed my life pretty quickly after that,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘I’m young. I can have fun and party for the time being, and I’ll straighten my life out in five years.’ Well, five years went by, then 10, and 15.”
She said she went to many treatment centers, was in and out of jail and continued to self sabotage. Last year, she said, she found herself pregnant, homeless and sleeping in a storage unit, and strung out on heroin.
“I remember praying to God to please help me, for him to do whatever necessary to get me out of my current situation.”
Well, God works in mysterious ways, she said, and Schrieber found herself arrested on a warrant less than two weeks later. She said being incarcerated forced her to get sober and to get prenatal care. Her son was born early, while she was in jail, and made a ward of the state. She was ready to be released from jail when she was charged with distribution of heroin.
“My addiction had finally truly caught up with me. I made the decision that I couldn’t continue living like I had been,” she said, saying she wanted to fight for the chance to be a mother to her son.
She said she knew it wasn’t going to be easy and she needed to be 100% committed to sobriety, which she did. She said she fought to get into treatment after spending three months in jail, and the drug court team allowed her one last chance to complete the program. She said she devoted herself to her recovery, committing herself to therapy and meetings. Her boyfriend is also participating in the drug court program.
“For the first time in my life, I’m truly happy,” she said.
She has gotten her driver’s license back. She is able to see her son for five overnights per week and should soon be placed back in her home in June. She is also hoping to pursue a degree to be a substance abuse counselor and plans to begin classes this summer.
She praised the drug court team.
“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for drug court,” she said. “...They are some of the biggest supporters in my recovery.”
She said that she hopes that anyone struggling reaches out and gets help, knowing that it’s not too late.
Schreiber said, “I’m living proof of that.”
How the court works
Drug court clients like Trevino and Schreiber are selected during pre-sentence investigations after defendants’ cases have been tried in the county court or district court system, Hardesty said. The cases are evaluated and selected from high risk, highest need. Research indicates that those clients are most helped by the resources and programs offered by drug court programs.
Drug court aims to prevent people from going to jail, giving them an opportunity to get sober and be part of the program to resolve underlying issues that may lead to criminal violations. They are sentenced to probation, with drug court being a condition of their probation.
A team of counselors makes up the drug court team, which is presided over by Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny. Drug court meets weekly, with the team handling case management of the clients and the participants eligible for incentives while they complete parts of the program, such as 12 steps programs and other pieces that help them build relationships.
Drug court participants have to have an interest in participating in the program, Hardesty said.
“We do not want to push through folks in here that just don’t have an interest because that’s just setting them up for failure,” she said.