EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Country music singer and songwriter Rodney Atkins will take the stage at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, performing on Friday, Aug. 6.
Some 40 drivers from five states will test their mettle (and their metal) at the Scotts Bluff County Fair’s Heartland Truck and Tractor Pull o…
The Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade will be Saturday. People can sign up for the parade by visiting the mitchellareachamber.com website and sign up under events. People can also call Shane Reinpold, 308-641-1692.
The federal government spends too much. While we must continue working to get our nation’s fiscal house in order, every year Congress still ha…
Each Thursday night, for years, I’ve written this article for the Star Herald. Late at night, after everyone is in bed, it’s a great time to r…
After a new president takes office, they have hundreds of jobs to fill. As a general rule, presidents can hire whomever they choose. But when …
The Western Nebraska Pioneers show consistency with the bats in win against Fremont Moo.
For over 20 years, Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) has been providing school supplies to Panhandle children in need. …
SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is pleased to welcome two family practice residents to Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.