Each year the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities recognizes two self-advocates with national advocacy awards. This…
It’s not often that anyone can say he has attended the same church his entire life, let alone lived in the same house the whole time too.
Bryan Venable, who has been with Panhandle Area Development District since 2016, will serve as its next director.
LB931, sponsored by Sen. Steve Halloran, will allow farmers to transport grain while exceeding previous weight limits by 15% and length limits…
Scotts Bluff County Public Transit Manager Curtis Richter says bus drivers in the county are paid $3 less than counterparts in neighboring counties.
The one-of-a-kind “Ford-ish” rat rod known as “The Big Hooker” means more than metal and horse power for owner and rat rod enthusiast Brandon Kibbee.
Students at Mary Lynch Elementary School in Kimball were in for a fun surprise on their first day back to school Aug. 20. A sensory hallway wa…
Dan Clark, former teacher and physician was named the Old Settlers' president for Oregon Trail Days. Clark will be recognized in 2021.
Nearly 65 percent of Goshen County voters cast their ballots in commissioner and council races during Tuesday's primary.
The Bayard Public School Board of Education added a seat to its board last week, a seat that’s reserved for a high school student.