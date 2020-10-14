Editorial cartoon Mallard Fillmore for 10-14
For the past several years I have observed our city council, it is evident that we need council members who are visionary and can lead our cit…
It was no surprise to see Ashton Lambie approaching the finish line, close to becoming the first cyclist to finish the 100-mile course during …
The Scotts Bluff County Election Office isn’t handing out stickers for this year’s early voter.
For a retired geography teacher and cross country coach, literally running around the world might be a wild dream come true. For 71-year-old C…
Something strange is going on with The New York Times and the 1619 Project.
A reward has been offered for the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since July. The girl could be in the company of birth relatives.
We’ve all been inspired before. Perhaps it was at one of the beautiful sunsets we’ve recently had. Or maybe a walk in nature, the birth of a c…
Children and adults alike dug their own graves on Saturday, Oct. 3, in the basement of the Gering Public Library. In the spirit of Halloween, …
It’s not every day you get to say you’ve eaten the soon-to-be official state sundae of Nebraska, but that’s exactly what Potter residents and …