Erdman column Run 12-26

Candy canes are a traditional favorite to give away at Christmastime, but this may be the year to forego the candy canes in exchange for some other basic necessities. Candy cane makers only received half of their supply of peppermint this year, which has raised the price and weakened the supply of these favorite holiday treats. On the other hand, the prices of basic staples such as Grade AA butter have gone up more than 40 percent and are now selling at more than $2.00 a pound. Instead of blessing folks with Almond Roca this year, many families may just need some eggs, bread, and milk.

Finally, it is important for us to understand that God is the ultimate gift giver. Christians celebrate Christmas because it was the day when God gave to all humankind the greatest gift of all. At Christmas God sent his only begotten Son to earth only to eventually die on a cross and be resurrected from the dead. Christ did this to make atonement for our sins, to reconcile us to God, and to provide for our eternal salvation. Did we deserve such a great gift? Absolutely not! But, God in his love, mercy and grace decided to give us the greatest gift of all.