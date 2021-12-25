Erdman column Run 12-26

By STEVE ERDMAN
District 47 senator
Christmas is the season for giving. Long ago when the magi came to visit the baby Jesus at that very first Christmas, they bestowed upon him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. While these may seem like strange gifts to give to a baby, the magi were honoring Jesus as a king, as a priest, and as a savior. It is because of the magi that exchanging gifts eventually became a Christmas tradition.
Many of us will strain ourselves this year to find that perfect gift for a loved one. Finding that perfect gift helps us to communicate our love and affection to our family and friends. Oftentimes, though, these are not the folks who have the greatest needs. Therefore, this year I would like to offer to you the challenge of helping those with the greatest needs. Oftentimes those with the greatest needs require the least expensive gifts, such as food and water.
Such was the case with Jim Finch. After a tornado wiped out the City of Mayfield, Kentucky earlier this month, Jim loaded up his truck with food, water, and a barbeque and drove half an hour to feed and water the tornado victims. Local reporters found Jim grilling meat on the roadside in a particularly devastated neighborhood. When asked by reporters why he did it, Jim said, “I just figured I’d do what I can do…show up with some food and water.”
Candy canes are a traditional favorite to give away at Christmastime, but this may be the year to forego the candy canes in exchange for some other basic necessities. Candy cane makers only received half of their supply of peppermint this year, which has raised the price and weakened the supply of these favorite holiday treats. On the other hand, the prices of basic staples such as Grade AA butter have gone up more than 40 percent and are now selling at more than $2.00 a pound. Instead of blessing folks with Almond Roca this year, many families may just need some eggs, bread, and milk.
Finally, it is important for us to understand that God is the ultimate gift giver. Christians celebrate Christmas because it was the day when God gave to all humankind the greatest gift of all. At Christmas God sent his only begotten Son to earth only to eventually die on a cross and be resurrected from the dead. Christ did this to make atonement for our sins, to reconcile us to God, and to provide for our eternal salvation. Did we deserve such a great gift? Absolutely not! But, God in his love, mercy and grace decided to give us the greatest gift of all.
As it says in Galatians 4:4-5, “But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law, to redeem those under law that we might receive full rights of sons.” That message is what is commonly called the gospel of Jesus Christ. The best Christmas gift I can offer you this year is this same message of eternal salvation.