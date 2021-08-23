ESU #13 hosts community fair

SCOTTSBLUFF - Educational Service Unit (ESU) 13’s Title 1C Education program held its annual “Back to School Community Fair” Monday, Aug. 9. Families were provided with information and resources from community partners including CAPWN, WNCC, Legal Aid, Nebraska Immigration Legal Center, Empowering Families, Migrant Head Start, Gering Public Library, Agate Fossil Beds, and Nebraska Department of Labor.

Along with an immense amount of resources from the program’s community partners, families and students were also given free backpacks filled with back to school supplies.

The Title 1C Education program is a federally-funded program that provides support and educational services for migrant children to help reduce the educational disruptions resulting from frequent moves. The word “migrant” simply means mobility. The Title 1C Education Program supports families that are mobile in agricultural work.

For more information about the ESU 13 Title 1C Education program, visit www.esu13.org.