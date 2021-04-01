ESU-13 opening office in Sidney

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., Educational Service Unit #13 (ESU 13) will celebrate the completion of their new Southern Satellite location in Sidney, NE with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House. The ceremony will be held at the newly built wing of the Western Nebraska Community College’s Sidney satellite campus, located at 361 College Drive, Sidney, NE 69162.

The move stems from ESU 13’s unprecedented growth in staff and programs over the past several years. Additionally, the new space fills the need for a distance-learning classroom, allowing schools in the southern Panhandle to participate in ESU 13’s Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School (VALTS).

The ESU 13 Board of Education and administration explored options from upgrading the existing facility to purchasing a building and renovating to building new, ultimately deciding to partner with Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC). The building is a 10,000 square-foot addition to the existing WNCC campus. In addition to the office space, conference rooms, and distance-learning classroom, the campus hosts a new garage facility shared with WNCC.