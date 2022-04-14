EWC board of trustees announce unsuccessful presidential search

The Board of Trustees at Eastern Wyoming College have announced an unsuccessful search for the next president of Eastern Wyoming College. Following much deliberation and feedback from students, employees and community members, the decision was made that none of the candidates recently interviewed aligned with the needs of the college at this time. Three candidates were interviewed the last week of March and the first week of April.
“The board would like to thank the candidates for their time and interest in EWC,” EWC Board Chair Robert Baumgartner said in a press release.
The board will appoint an interim president while a new search is conducted with the appointment of a permanent president to begin Jan. 1, 2023.
Further details regarding future plans with the search will be discussed at the trustees regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 12 at 5:45 p.m. in the Dolores Kaufman Board Room.