EWC

Nursing program will soon accept new applicants into evening cohort

TORRINGTON - Eastern Wyoming College will soon be accepting applications for the Fall 2021 semester for the associate degree in nursing program which is offered at both the Torrington and Douglas Campus.

Nursing program applications will be accepted beginning Jan. 1, 2021, until midnight on March 1, 2021. All application materials are available online and must be submitted electronically. No paper applications will be accepted.

Registration for the Spring 2021 semester is now open. Students seeking further information and/or wanting to schedule an advising appointment can call Suzey Delger, director of nursing at 307-624-7020 by email at suzey.delger@ewc.wy.edu.

Complete program and application information is available on the EWC website at https://ewc.wy.edu/academic-services/majors/nursing/. This page also contains important updates, including page 25 of the Nursing Student Handbook that contains an example of the online application.