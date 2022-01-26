EWC Vet Tech club holding dog wash
TORRINGTON — The Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology Club will be holding a dog wash on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Appointments will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. The student technicians will do minimal brushing and do not shave out mats. A current rabies certificate is required to participate. If you have a dog that is scared of the dryer, they need to be here early so they can stay until they are dry.
Pricing per dog is as follows:
Bath:
Small Dog (0-20 lbs.) $10
Medium Dog (20.1-50 lbs.) $12
Large Dog (50.1-90 lbs.) $15
Extra Large Dog (90.1 lbs. and above) $20.00
Added charge for long hair: (Requires additional grooming and drying time)
$5 per dog
Other Services:
Nail trim: $10
If the weather permits, the students will set up a registration table outside of the north entrance to the veterinary technology building.