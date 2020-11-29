F&R Crop Report::4

 Skip to main content
CROP REPORT

Corn and Sorghum concluded

By DANIELLE PROKOP

Star-Herald

As of Nov. 22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports show corn and sorghum harvest has wrapped up in Nebraska .

Winter Wheat

All of the 2020 crop was planted before the beginning of November. All of the 2020 crop was planted before the beginning of November. As of Nov. 22, 97% of Winter wheat emerged, just up two percentage points from last week’s progress. That’s behind 100% last year, and near the 99% five-year average.

This week, USDA reports the Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 16% poor, 41% fair, 36% good, and 3% excellent, very slight changes from last week.

Pasture and Range

This week, the USDA reports pasture and range conditions rated 17% very poor, 21% poor, 30% fair, 31% good, and 1% excellent, seeing drops in the very poor and poor categories from last week.

Topsoil

Topsoil moisture supplies As of Nov. 22, the USDA rated 20% very short, 44% short, 35% adequate, and 1% surplus.

Subsoil

Subsoil moisture saw gains this week, with supplies rated 24% very short, decreasing four percentage points from last week, 40% short, 35% adequate, and 1% surplus.

danielle.prokop@starherald.com

