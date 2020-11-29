F&R Crop Report::4

CROP REPORT
Corn and Sorghum concluded
By DANIELLE PROKOP
Star-Herald
As of Nov. 22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports show corn and sorghum harvest has wrapped up in Nebraska .
Winter Wheat
All of the 2020 crop was planted before the beginning of November. All of the 2020 crop was planted before the beginning of November. As of Nov. 22, 97% of Winter wheat emerged, just up two percentage points from last week’s progress. That’s behind 100% last year, and near the 99% five-year average.
This week, USDA reports the Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 16% poor, 41% fair, 36% good, and 3% excellent, very slight changes from last week.
Pasture and Range
This week, the USDA reports pasture and range conditions rated 17% very poor, 21% poor, 30% fair, 31% good, and 1% excellent, seeing drops in the very poor and poor categories from last week.
Topsoil
Topsoil moisture supplies As of Nov. 22, the USDA rated 20% very short, 44% short, 35% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Subsoil
Subsoil moisture saw gains this week, with supplies rated 24% very short, decreasing four percentage points from last week, 40% short, 35% adequate, and 1% surplus.
