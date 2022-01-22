F&R NEFB trade report

“Given China’s importance as a trading partner to U.S. farmers and ranchers, it is vitally important the U.S. and China move beyond the Phase One agreement. NEFB urges President Biden to normalize trade relations with China and push for the complete elimination of all tariffs on U.S. agriculture products going to China. At the same time, forcing China to play by approved international trade rules is also key,” McHargue said.

Other Farm Bureau priorities for the administration include growing new markets, which include congressional reauthorization of Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) for the president, providing the administration flexibility to negotiate trade agreements. NEFB has long supported granting either political party TPA because of our strong support for the expansion of new markets. While members of the Biden administration have been cautious in taking this step, requesting the extension of TPA and working with Congress to obtain the authority would show the rest of the world the administration is taking trade expansion seriously and the United States is open for business.