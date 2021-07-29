FAIR Atkins concert::1

“In all the years I have been here, I’ve not done a concert on anything but a Saturday night,” she said. “So we’re looking forward to that.”

Hubbard told the Star-Herald that she has worked with a booking agent that she had worked with for decades before he recently died. She said the agent offered different ideas as far as entertainers, and this year, in particular, entertainers like Atkins are looking forward to getting back on the stage.

“The entertainment industry really took a hit with the COVID thing,” she said. “A lot of them are struggling, even getting back out on the road for whatever reasons, you know, staging help or some maybe don’t want to go.”

Atkins has a group, called Track 45, that also travels with him and will open the show. “They’re siblings,” she said, saying sisters Jenna and KK Johnson perform with their brother, Ben, in the trio. “They just signed with a big label in Nashville ... and they are very, very, very good.”

Track 45 recently released its EP, “Big Dreams” and their debut single, “Met Me Now.”