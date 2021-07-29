fair parade::1

Parade brings floats, bands and more to downtown Mitchell

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

Everyone loves a parade and the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade hopes to be back in a big way during this year’s annual Scotts Bluff County Fair.

The parade will be held on July 31, 10:30 a.m. The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce has already been planning for the event.

Activities on Saturday will start with a pancake breakfast held before the parade in the city parking lot in downtown Mitchell, organizer Shane Reinpold said.

Spring Creek Church does all the cooking. pancakes, sausage and eggs. Cost is $5 a plate.

It’s hoped that the Scotts Bluff County Fair parade will also enjoy its usual fan favorite floats, as well as many more.

“We usually have 70 to 80 different floats, vehicles or groups that come through the parade,” he said. “We already have people registering for the parade. To keep it going each year is a lot of work. We have a good group of people here in Mitchell who help us out a lot.”