FAIR SBCF 4-H Family

4-H girl brings passion for animals to fair
BY CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Star-Herald
Read-in: For Emmie Dedic, her farm animals aren’t just projects. They’re family.
For some people, county fairs aren’t merely an event; they’re a lifestyle. Take 4-H’er Emmie Dedic of Scottsbluff, for example.
“We moved here in 2013,” Dedic, 14, said. “I started the next year and I’ve done it ever since.”
This year, Emmie is showing off a practical farm’s worth of animals at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
She will show her horse, a friend’s horse, a dog, five goats, a sheep, a miniature highland cow, and several rabbits.
That’s not even the entirety of the family’s menagerie.
The Dedics currently have around 40 animals from a variety of different species.
Raisng and caring for all these animals is a family endeavor, even if Emmie does all the showing.
“We’ve been there to help her with all of it,” Emmie’s mother Jeanna Dedic said. Jeanna’s husband Justin also helps Emmie with her projects. “That’s what you do as a parent, you give them guidance and direction.”
While Jeanna and Justin Dedic were raised in the area, Jeanna said she had little experience with the county fair as a girl.
“This was all brand new to me, so I had to start from the ground up with (Emmie),” she said.
Her daughter participates in several 4-H groups designed to teach kids how to properly present specific animals at county fairs.
It’s about much more than just presenting the most well-behaved or best-looking animal. You need to know their anatomy, their life cycle, their individual temperament.
It’s something Emmie has memorized for dozens of animals over the years. To win best in show, you need to present with proper showmanship.
She said her favorite part of the whole experience is bonding with the animals and getting them to trust her.
The Dedics don’t send their animals to market; they just go back to the family home. In many cases, the Dedics’ animals have been with them since birth.
“We bottle-fed almost all of our goats, and our cow, and our sheep,” Emmie Dedic said. “They’re more than just animals, they’re family.”
Around twice a week, the family takes many of their animals for walks, all in a group.
The animals respond to their names when called and can be very friendly around people.
Like any other pets, the Dedics change their water, keep them clean, and shower them with love.
“It’s a neat thing to see how they love us,” Jeanna Dedic said. “It’s all about, ultimately, the time we’ve spent with them.”
Being so ingrained in this lifestyle has taught Emmie Dedic about responsibility, about caretaking, and about death.
“All of its life experiences that I’d rather have her learn than not learn,” her mother said.
Yet even with years of animal training under her belt, Emmie Dedic still plans to show something new.
She said she’s going to add photography and baking to her county fair résumé this year, and in future years might do a project with her sheep’s wool.
“I thought it’d be fun to showcase the photos of my animals that I’ve taken,” she said. “It’ll be fun to do something different.”