FAIR SBCF Faith Day::1

Uniting around the cause of Christ

Faith Day at the Fair returns.

By OLIVIA WIESELER

Star-Herald

After last year’s success, Faith Day at the Fair will return once again to the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds on Aug. 1 to help kick off the county fair.

Ken Boehr, worship arts director at Mitchell Berean Church, said the day will start out with Mitchell Berean’s Sunday service at the fairgrounds at 11 a.m. Then area churches will come together Sunday evening for UNITE Night of Worship.

“We call it unite night of worship, because we’re uniting around the purpose of people coming to know Jesus,” Boehr said.

This year, a 17-member choir from seven different churches will perform a worship set of around 16 songs, along with various devotional thoughts and themes.

“(We’ll be) adoring God for just the person that He is, who He is, and His strength and character,” Boehr said. “Then we’ll spend time singing about what God has done for us and and what He’s capable of doing. And then we’ll spend some time just celebrating what God is going to do in the future.”