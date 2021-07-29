FAIR SBCF Pageant::1

Engelhaupt, who is in her 21st year working behind the crown, said she looks forward to seeing the young talent every year.

“I look forward to seeing that new inspiration out there, just like Jamie (reigning Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen),” she said. “It’s exciting to see these gals, who you know nothing about, show their talent and watch them grow and mature and go to that next level.”

Engelhaupt said she continues to stay involved in the local pageant because of the door of opportunity it provides young ladies. She also hopes the community is impressed by the level of talent among the young ladies in the area.

“I just give them the door of opportunity,” she said. “Many of the girls would say how much they’ve grown from this experience being in the pageant, in front of a set of judges, interviewing and in the process how they grow and mature. That’s what is fun to see.”

To purchase tickets for the scholarship pageant, the public can visit First National Bank of Omaha in Scottsbluff on Broadway and 20th Street as well as Engelhaupt All-State Insurance in Gering beside the courthouse.