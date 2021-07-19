FAMILY ALBUM CSC President's List

Meaghan Adams of Sidney; McClain Adamson of Alliance; Colton Alexander of Bridgeport; Emma Alexander of Sidney; Hayley Allen of Gering; Brennan Andrew of Sidney; Drew Applegarth of Alliance; Andrew Avila of Henry; Kara Barnhart of Lewellen; Tamera Bates of Chadron; Coleton Bevins of Gering; Connor Blumanthal of Alliance; Kaylee Bohnsack of Gering; Shania Bozzetto of Bayard; Jaiden Brown of Alliance; Trevor Brunner of Scottsbluff; Gunnar Buchhammer of Scottsbluff; Ashley Burr of Chappell; Ashley Burrows of Hay Springs; Jennifer Campos of Alliance; Zachary Carattini of Chadron; Janessa Carley of Dalton; Jeremy Carley of Dalton; Samantha Carrillo of Alliance; Makenna Christiansen of Oshkosh; Haily Clause of Chadron; Emma Coffman of Ogallala; Sorcha Colerick of Scottsbluff; Robert Deaver of Alliance; Jace Demeranville of Gering; Erica Escamilla of Alliance; Rayleigh Farrenkopf of Bridgeport; Shaniah Freeseman of Gordon; Brady Fullmer of Chadron; Aubrey Garrett of Alliance; Crystal Garza of Alliance; Katelynn Gomez of Alliance; Emily Hansen of Hemingford; Ezra Hare of Chadron; Moriah Hastings of Chadron; Erin Hayhurst of Scottsbluff; Kaitlyn Hayhurst of Scottsbluff; Ricki Hickstein of Chadron; Josee Hotz of Chadron; Jakob Huck of Bayard; Alisha Huynh of Scottsbluff; Drew Jersild of Chadron; Aarikah Johnson of Chadron; Kenzey Kanno of Morrill; Jessica Kler of Chappell; Joshua Kruse of Gurley; Aubrie Lawrence of Alliance; Tacie Lucas of Chadron; Cody Madsen of Chadron; Julee Marcoe of Scottsbluff; Yazmin Marquez of Scottsbluff,; Kaylie Mason of Chadron; Ciara McCance of Chadron; Vali McDaniel of Sidney; Isabella Middleton of Alliance; Dahnna Miller of Oshkosh; Melissa Moreno of Gering; Taylee Neefe of Hemingford; Ian Papenfus of Scottsbluff; Arthur Patton of Scottsbluff; Emma Pendleton of Hemingford; Jori Peters of Mitchell; Austin Pfeiffer of Alliance; Eric Pollack of Alliance; Katlyn Pryor of Henry; Shane Raben of Chadron; Kylee Rahmig of Bridgeport; Clark Riesen of Chadron; Katarina Rischling of Chadron; Tukker Romey of Gering; Sarah Salomon of Scottsbluff; Brendinh Sayaloune of Chadron; Kylee Skinner of Chadron; Phillip Soto of Scottsbluff; Reid Spady of Lewellen; Madison Stark of Alliance; Micah Stouffer of Rushville; Ethan Strey of Scottsbluff; Jace Stumpff of Alliance; Emmanuella Tchona of Chadron; Morgan Van Anne of Gering; Kaylee Wach of Bridgeport; Rebecca Watson of Crawford; Thomas Watson of Crawford; Tyler Westlake of Chadron; Jordan Whisler of Gering; Katelyn Bach of Burns, Wyo.; Shalon Brooks of Torrington; Kadra Clark of Yoder; Jason Cowan of Guernsey; Miranda Gilkey of Lusk; Kaelyn Riley of Torrington; and Christina Coble of Chadron.