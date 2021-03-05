FAMILY ALBUM H-EWC honor roll

Eastern Wyoming College Announces the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls
TORRINGTON -- Eastern Wyoming College recently announced the honor rolls for the Fall 2020 semester. There were 119 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
Area students recognized on the President’s Honor Roll were: Torrington, WY: Kristen Boalch, Mariah Frisby, Nakalyn Garner, Ashlee Miller, Audrey Perry; Hawk Springs, WY: Ashley Shimic; Lusk, WY: Brittany Barney, Cassandra Callender, Erika Hill, McKenzie McNamara, Janna Szynskie; Wheatland, WY: Makenzie Johnson, Tyler Starkson, Sierra Ward, Logan Wilson; Alliance, NE: Cody Shrewsbury; Chadron, NE: Krysta Dawson; Henry, NE: Jessica Cotant; Mitchell, NE: Jonathan Pieper; Scottsbluff, NE: Emily Refice
Area students recognized on the Dean’s Honor Roll were: Torrington, WY: Samantha Baumann, Rayleigh Ferguson, Ioni Finch, Jordan Hunt, Ashley Ponce, Taylor Ponce, Brandon Rein, Jillian Rodenberger, Laura Snyder, Brody Staman, Alexis Wheeler, Shannon Wallace; Lingle, WY: Steve Peden, Amanda Riley; Veteran, WY: Donna D’Hauwe; Wheatland, WY: Stetson Griffis, Patrick Kernan; Chadron, NE: Alexys Fernandez; Hemingford, NE: Lora Wurst; Minatare, NE: Daniel Hiltgen; Mitchell, NE: Tristyn McKiney; Rushville, NE: Kaden Vincent; Scottsbluff, NE.