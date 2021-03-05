FAMILY ALBUM H-Peterson

photo attached

RETIREMENT

Peterson retiring after 43 years in banking

After 43 years in banking, Todd Peterson, Pinnacle Bank Regional President, has officially announced he intends to retire March 31. Wade Bruch, currently Senior Vice President, will become the Market President for the Torrington branch.

Peterson started his career in banking in 1978 as a loan officer with Farm Credit in Scottsbluff, NE. Todd’s early banking career would see him work for three different financial institutions, taking him across Nebraska and Wyoming, before he would make his final move to Pinnacle Bank.

In March of 1997 he joined the Pinnacle family as the President of the Mitchell, NE branch and later returned to his hometown of Torrington in 1999. He would spend the next 22 years leading as the Regional President. Throughout these years, the Torrington branch grew from $51 million in loans to $150 million in loans, establishing Pinnacle Bank as a premier banking team.

Todd has spent the past year working with and preparing Bruch to continue his legacy of remarkable customer service, helping customers attain their dreams, and leading a staff who is committed to bettering Goshen County.