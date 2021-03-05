FAMILY ALBUM H-Rohrer

Jaime Rohrer graduates from Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Missouri State University awarded 1,534 degress to students in fall 2020. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11, 2020, at JQH Arena.
Jaime Rohrer of Scottsbluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.