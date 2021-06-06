FAMILY ALBUM Harrisburg native photo

COURTESY U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendrick Vazquez)

HONOR

Harrisburg Native Serves Aboard USCGC Robert Goldman

TUNIS, TUNISIA — “For me, growing up in Nebraska, you don’t get to see a lot of new things. Going to other countries, you get to experience new cultures, hear other languages and see new places,” Seaman Julieann McDonnell a native of Harrisburg, Nebraska, assigned to USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) said on arrival to Tunisia on April 21.

USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and Robert Goldman were en route in April to their new homeport in Bahrain in support of the Navy’s U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. The U.S. Coast Guard patrol vessels are conducting operations in the U.S Naval Forces Sixth Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.