FAMILY ALBUM Intralinks

Intralinks announces new network specialist

Intralinks is pleased to announce that John Navarro has joined the firm as a Network Specialist. He joins a highly skilled team dedicated to outstanding technical support for its customers.

John holds master’s degrees in business administration and information systems, as well as a bachelor’s degree in information technology. He also holds numerous Microsoft and Cisco certifications. A native of Virginia, he has held various engineering and network support positions at Microsoft, Intel, and the Federal Housing Finance Board, among other firms.

John is an active member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Agnes Catholic Church, as well as a frequent volunteer at St. Agnes School. John is an avid runner, biker, and hiker, and he enjoys travelling with his family - wife Claire, children Bella and Little John, and dog Skipper.

Intralinks is a locally-owned and operated full-service technical solutions firm. Based in Gering, Nebraska, Intralinks provides computer and networking services throughout the Nebraska Panhandle and adjacent regions.