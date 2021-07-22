FAMILY ALBUM Kruse

Beta Beta Beta inducts new members

CHADRON — Chadron State College students were inducted into the Gamma Chi chapter of Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) national honor society May 2 in the Student Center.

New members from the Panhandle are: McKenna Juhlin of Crawford, Neb., and Joshua Kruse of Gurley, Neb.

TriBeta is an honorary society for students of the biological sciences. Its purposes are to stimulate sound scholarship, promote the dissemination of scientific truth, and encourage investigation in the life sciences.

To be eligible for membership, students must have completed 12 credit hours in the biological sciences, maintained a 3.0 grade point average in all college work, and have a 3.30 grade point average in all biology classes. Students must be a biology or chemistry major, and at least a second semester sophomore.