FAMILY ALBUM photo ewc ptk

EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted new members

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College inducted 30 students into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Feb. 9. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.

Students inducted into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include: Carla Bastida Olivares, Barcelona, Spain; Lauren Bergner, Holyoke, CO; Malin Beuck, Worfelden, Germany; Conrado Chozas, Madrid, Spain; Heather Christensen, Wheatland, WY; Katie Cuthrell, Pine Haven, WY; Tynnille Hansen, Fort Bridger, WY; Tyce Holmes, Cheyenne, WY; Makenzie Johnson, Wheatland, WY; Natalie Kalaydjiev, Vienna, Austria; Whitney Martin, Guernsey, WY; Ruth Muncy, Douglas, WY; Nathan Ostrander, North Platte, NE; Steven Peden, Lingle, WY; Melissa Peterson, Douglas, WY; Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell, NE; Taylor Ponce, Torrington, WY; Bailey Powell, Torrington, WY; Myah Regier, Hardin, MT; Jillian Rodenberger, Torrington, WY; Sabryna Schaffer, Chugwater, WY; Lynn Sherrow, Douglas, WY; Shaelyn Sims, Casper, WY; Brendan Thomas, Farmington, UT; Brittany Thomas, Fort Laramie, WY; Vanja Tomic, Temerin, Serbia; Tim Van Stiphout, Hasselt, Belgium; Freddie Wagner, Elk Mountain, WY; Tyler Wallace, Ephraim, UT; Ivona Zarin, Zrenjanin, Serbia.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Debbie Ochsner, EWC Professor, Social Science.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programs.