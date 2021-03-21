FAMILY ALBUM photo Hernandez

MADISON, S.D. — Dakota State University student Esai Hernandez is student teaching kindergarten through fifth grade for the spring 2021 semester in the Madison Central School District. Hernandez is a physical education major from Gering.

To be accepted into the teacher education program, students must maintain a 2.6 cumulative grade point average and a 2.7 in their major. They must successfully pass the Praxis Pre-Professional Skills Test and the Praxis content exam in their area of preparation, and successfully complete all coursework and field experiences. Candidates work in multi-cultural settings, special education classrooms, regular education classrooms, and volunteer settings with K-12 children prior to acceptance into student teaching.