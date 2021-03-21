 Skip to main content
FAMILY ALBUM photo Manus National Guard
Torrington woman enlists into Wyoming Army National Guard

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Jennifer Manus, of Torrington, was sworn in on Jan. 20 as the newest member of “Wyoming’s Own” Wyoming Army National Guard 67th Army Band.

Manus will be assigned as a musician with the unit. She joined the Guard to enhance her future. She looks forward to learning Guard leadership skills and is glad to have the opportunity to further her civilian education down the road. Manus loves archeology and wants to continue learning about this career field.

